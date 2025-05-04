Okanagan Angel Summit names 12 semifinalists in running for $180K

Photo: Contributed The semifinalists have been named for the 2025 Okanagan Angel Summit.

The latest round of pitches have come and gone, and that means the annual Okanagan Angel Summit is down to its semifinalists.

The investors, who have pitched in $180,000 that will go to this year’s winner, have selected 12 companies to continue their pursuits for the crown. Each of them will get 10 minutes to pitch to the investors, who will then select a handful of finalists to do a live pitch on finale night.

This year’s semifinalists represent a wide range of industries, including agriculture tech, med tech, consumer packaged goods and software as a service.

The angel investing competition, which is co-ordinated by Accelerate Okanagan, is open to anyone in Western Canada. Eight of the 12 semifinalists hail from the Okanagan.

The homegrown companies include Kelowna’s EntheoTech, Worthit and Zenimate, West Kelowna’s SkiKrumb, Vernon’s Trueleaf Petcare and Bookyrslf, Penticton’s MyStoria and Osoyoos’ Simply Sweet Games.

The out-of-towners include Victoria’s Save Da Sea, Calgary’s HitchGuardian and Mastrius, and Hope Innovations of Edson, Alta.

“We’ve been in a number of different summits throughout the years, and the quality of the training that has happened at Accelerate Okanagan has been better than pretty much everything I’ve seen to date,” Mastrius CEO Mike deBoer said in a press release.