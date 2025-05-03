Hundreds checked out Kelowna's newest park Saturday morning

Hundreds of people came out to the unveiling of Kelowna's newest park Saturday morning.

Fifteen years after the plan for DeHart Park first began to take form, and three years after city council advanced the project, Mayor Tom Dyas and a number of council members held the official opening ceremony for the nine-acre park, at the corner of Gordon Drive and DeHart Road.

“Today is more than a decade in the making,” Dyas said during Saturday's ceremony. “I remember in 1996 when I moved into this neighbourhood over on Schafer Road, walking by this location for many years and the old homes that were on it, not really knowing or understanding what would be here in the future.

“I think almost all of us would be very grateful that this is the vision that we moved forward with.”

The new park includes a large playground, an outdoor fitness area, a community garden, ping pong and foosball tables, a bike pump track, a small skateboard area, a dog run area, a pollinator garden, and four new pickleball courts, along with a large grass field.

The bike track won't be open to the public until the end of the month, while new washrooms won't be built until the fall.

Mac Logan, City of Kelowna general manager of infrastructure, said the city received “valuable input” from residents in the area, along with other groups like the Central Okanagan Community Garden Society, Kelowna Skateboard Society, Mountain Bikers of the Central Okanagan, Sncewips Heritage Museum, Anne McClymont Elementary and the local Rotary and Lions clubs.

“I would say we had more community input on this park than any other park I can recall,” Logan said. “It was a very positive experience ... we had the opportunity in the budget to put lots and lots of features in the park. It's really a great example of how the community can get what they want in the park.”

Some of the trees on the property were preserved, including one large tree that's estimated to be 200 years old. In addition 250 new trees were planted on the property, along with 11,000 new plants.

“This park is just at the start of its journey and will become more and more beautiful in the years ahead,” said Logan.

“[City manager] Doug [Gilchrist] and [Divisional director] Derek [Edstrom] and the team in Parks Planning really have a vision for the parks in this city and they're acquiring property and building parks all throughout the city, from Ben Lee Park to Knox Mountain to this end. Kelowna is going to have an amazing legacy of parks thanks to some very visionary folks at the city.”

Dyas said the new DeHart Park is part of a larger vision by the city to invest in new public spaces and parks.

“This aligns closely with the Imagine Kelowna vision and our Official Community Plan, both which call for walkable neighbourhoods, increased access to parks and spaces that support physical and mental wellbeing,” Dyas said.

In 2025, the City of Kelowna is spending $150 million on infrastructure projects, $28 million of which is dedicated to various parks in the city.

Logan said the DeHart Park project cost a little more than $10 million, but noted that the park's development wouldn't have been possible without funding through Development Cost Charges. DCC fees are charged to developers to help offset city infrastructure expenditures.

“The developments that are occurring around here, in The Ponds and areas like that, are contributing to the money that built this park,” Logan said. “I think the development industry needs to get a little bit of credit for their financial contribution and residents need to know that new development is paying for some of these features.”