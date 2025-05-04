Little Kitchen Academy getting ready to open in Kelowna's Orchard Plaza

Photo: Contributed Little Kitchen Academy is accepting registrations for its summer launch.

Registration is now open for Kelowna’s first cooking academy for children and teens.

Little Kitchen Academy is set to open in June at Orchard Plaza. It is a Montessori-inspired academy where children and teens can develop independence, confidence and healthy eating habits.

“Kelowna has been eagerly anticipating the arrival of Little Kitchen Academy, and we’re thrilled to open registration,” LKA Kelowna owner Paul Larsen said in a press release. “Our academy provides a nurturing environment where students learn essential life skills, build confidence and discover the joy of cooking.

“We are excited to see the positive impact this will have on families and schools in our community.”

Little Kitchen Academy was founded in Vancouver by Brian and Felicity Curin, and Praveen Varshney. Kelowna is its sixth location, following Vancouver, Edmonton, Oakville, Ont., Denver and Los Angeles.

Instructors show the students how to safely use tools and prepare recipes but step back to closely observe the independent work, only stepping in when deemed appropriate. This approach enables students to learn at their own pace while they acquire practical life skills that foster independence, confidence, and socialization.

LKA also introduces healthy choices, composting and recycling, and philanthropy into its curriculum.

Classes will start on June 28, which is when the Kelowna location will officially open.

Registration information about Little Kitchen Academy Kelowna can be found on its website here.