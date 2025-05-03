SignCraft purchases Commercial Signs, bringing Kelowna companies together

Photo: Contributed SignCraft has purchased Commercial Signs.

Life has come full circle in a way for SignCraft co-owner Troy Scott.

Scott and his partner, Steve Ross, purchased one of the Okanagan’s oldest sign companies, Commercial Signs, last month in an all-Kelowna business deal.

The purchase was especially notable for Scott, because his father worked for Commercial Signs during its early days. Commercial Signs was founded in 1976, while SignCraft was incorporated in 1982.

Commercial Signs owner Morgan Hewitt said he knew it was time to sell the business.

“I have suffered some health setbacks recently, and it was important that my clients get taken care of,” Morgan said in a press release. “I know without a doubt SignCraft will be able to do that.”

Scott and Ross said they look forward to providing Commercial Sign clients with “top-notch service” in interior signage, vehicle graphics, brochures, newsletters and booklets.

“Our main priority was seeing this happen quickly so Morgan can work on himself and just get better,” Scott said. “The stress of not having to deal with timelines should hopefully speed up his recovery.”