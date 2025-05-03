Kelowna Grade 10 student earns spot in the Skills Canada National Competition

Rob Gibson

A Rutland Secondary School Grade 10 student who won gold at the Skills Canada BC Finals is now working on his next challenge.

"I'm pretty nervous for it because it's a really big competition, but I think if I just practice a bunch, I should be pretty good for the competition," says Ryder Starling about the national finals coming up in Regina.

Starling takes shop class at RSS and his teacher Ian McKendrick says he doesn't see Ryder's kind of talent very often.

"[A] uniquely talented student. In my 16 years of teaching, there's one, maybe two other students I've dealt with who are similar to what Ryder has," McKendrick says.

Starling says he gets a ton of support from both his dad and mom. His mom Jennifer Starling is a teacher at RSS and so far she is winning as both a mom and a teacher.

"You know what, he's doing great and we're proud of him and we're always gonna support him no matter what," Jennifer says.

To get ready, Ryder will be putting in extra time at the shop, going in at 7:30 a.m. to get some work in before school starts. The last thing he wants to do is not finish the assignment.

"It does put a little bit extra pressure, because you just want to finish it on time, and it [would] suck to get to the end and you don't have a finished product," says Ryder.

For the national competition, Starling is preparing for a two-day trial to build a different side table over 12 hours.

Jennifer is thankful for several local businesses that have helped get Ryder to Regina.

"It's not free. It's not funded by the school, so we're having to come up with the money ourselves," she says. "The Wood Lot and Gorman's Mill and places like that are giving us a bit of help, which is great."

Ryder will compete at the Skills Canada National Competition 2025, held in Regina on May 29-30.