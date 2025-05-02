District of Lake Country celebrates 30th birthday

The municipality of Lake Country turned 30 on Friday.

On May 2, 1995, the four communities of Carr’s Landing, Okanagan Centre, Oyama and Winfield incorporated to form the municipality of Lake Country.

Local orchardist Bob McCoubrey was installed as the first mayor.

“As the first mayor… we knew what we wanted to achieve, but we didn’t really know what we were doing,” said McCoubrey, in a video released by the municipality on Friday.

James Baker, mayor from 2005 to 2022, noted that before incorporation Lake Country was governed from Kelowna via the regional district.

“If someone wanted a development in this area, they didn’t talk to us, they talked to Kelowna. By incorporating we were able to determine things ourselves.”

Current mayor Blair Ireland, who has been in the chair since 2022, says as the community grows they are striving to serve the entire community.