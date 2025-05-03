Kelowna Indigenous healer hoping to avoid jail time after sex assault conviction

Photo: Facebook Joseph Camille

An Indigenous healer who was convicted of sexually assaulting a woman during a healing session in Kelowna is hoping to avoid any jail time.

Following a six-day trial last fall, Joseph Camille was convicted of a single count of sexual assault, while Justice Briana Hardwick acquitted him on two other counts of sexual assault.

The assault occurred during a one-on-one healing session in a backroom of the Ki-Low-Na Friendship Society on July 20, 2021, when Camille cupped a woman's breasts, touched her inner thigh and kissed her neck at the end of the session.

The identity of the victim is protected by a publication ban, but Justice Hardwick previously referred to her as “Claire,” which is not her real name.

While Camille was not an employee of the Ki-Low-Na Friendship Society, he had worked out their downtown Kelowna offices since 2018 and held a position of trust there.

Another woman also accused Camille of sexually assaulting her during two healing sessions, but Justice Hardwick was left with some doubts about that woman's testimony, and acquitted Camille of her allegations.

At trial, Camille denied inappropriately touching either women, but Justice Hardwick said she “simply [did] not believe the evidence of Mr. Camille" with regards to the assault of Claire.

Loss of safety, security

Claire spoke during Camille's sentencing submissions Friday, detailing the lasting impact the assault has had on her.

“Since the incident, I've been struggling to sleep and often have nightmares about the assault. I feel scared and anxious when I am at home. It feels like something is wrong all the time, or is going to go wrong,” she said.

“The assault has taken away my sense of safety and security. I feel like I can't trust anyone anymore and it is difficult to be around people because I am constantly on edge and losing sleep.”

She said she has since been diagnosed with PTSD and is undergoing treatment. She's also had to take time off work as a result of the trauma she suffered.

“I would like to express my feelings of anger and resentment towards the offender,” she said. “[He has] caused me significant harm and loss of trust in any spiritual practices. This has really messed with my thoughts and my beliefs."

Hoping to avoid jail

Crown prosecutor Jordan Schroeder told Justice Hardwick that Camille should be sentenced to between 15 and 18 months in jail, while Camille's defence counsel John Hogg sought a conditional sentence order. If Justice Hardwick agrees with the defence, Camille would avoid jail altogether and will instead serve his sentence in the community, under certain conditions.

Camille is a 69-year-old Indigenous man who attended the Kamloops Indian Residential School as a child, where Hogg said he suffered abuse.

The Supreme Court of Canada has ruled that judges must take into account how the history of colonialism has impacted an Indigenous offender's circumstances, in a landmark case called R. v. Gladue, to address the overrepresentation of Indigenous people in Canadian jails. But Schroeder said these “Gladue” factors should carry less weight in Camille's case because his victim was also Indigenous.

“His victim being Indigenous isn't a matter of chance, but it's a product of the offence that he chose to commit ... it affects the weight that needs to be given to these Gladue factors when there's that context of selecting an Indigenous victim,” Schroeder said.

“The diminished moral blameworthiness doesn't apply because of that position of trust and exploiting the women who come to him with such specific histories of trauma, and how that increases moral culpability.”

Retired from healing practice

Hogg argued that the circumstances of Camille's sexual assault was at the “one or two-end” of a 10-point scale.

“That has to be taken into consideration, we can't lose track of the facts,” Hogg said. “We're not saying it's a great thing he did, but I'm just saying, look at the circumstances, keep in mind what happened.”

He added that Camille has largely retired from his Indigenous healing practice, and is now only working with clients he's known for a long time.

Hogg submitted a large number of character reference letters on behalf of Camille, and several people were also in court Friday supporting him.

“I think it would be a certainty in this case, he's old, he's failing and he's living with his son; the community is not going to be endangered by this man having a conditional sentence,” Hogg said.

“We don't need a failing 69 to 70-year-old guy, with what you know about him in the Gladue report, in jail. It's not a good way to end, given what he's already put up with and gone through, on these facts [of the case].”

Following sentencing submissions Friday, Justice Hardwick reserved her judgment on Camille's sentencing, and plans to hand down a sentence later this month.

Claire also filed a civil suit against Camille back in 2021. While Camille denied the allegations in the civil suit, Hogg said Friday that Camille settled the suit with her, for a sum of $20,000.