Kelowna students make gift bags filled with personal items for unhoused

Rob Gibson

A group of students at Studio 9 Independent School of the Arts in Kelowna are doing their best to make our community a better place.

"I think it's really important for kids to know that when they give back," said Cadence Trites, principal at Studio 9 and. "It's a way to increase their self-esteem."

Trites says she was thrilled when members of the MAD Club came to her with the idea of hand making gift bags and filling them with toiletries and other personal essentials for Kelowna's unhoused population.

"We all need to give back to people that are less fortunate or need help from time to time because we get that (help) as well."

The MAD Club, which is made up of students from grades eight to 12, volunteer their lunch break time to identify ways to make a positive difference in the community and create projects to give back to others.

"It's just really a way that we can make a difference in the school and in the community, like with small things, just by little meetings and assemblies in the school, and then bigger things, like helping at the seniors home, or making these hygiene bags," says Sophie Byrne with the Studio 9 MAD Club.

The students used recycled fabrics to make the reusable bags. Then they collected over 600 hygiene products, including shampoo, conditioner, deodorant, socks, soap, razors, hand sanitizer, toothpaste, toothbrushes, lip balm, feminine hygiene products, tissues, wet wipes, and lotion to put into the reusable bags.

The bags will be handed out to homeless residents of Kelowna on Sunday, along with a weekly food distribution for those most in need.