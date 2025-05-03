Knox Mountain Hill Climb has been held in Kelowna for decades

Kelowna's Knox Mountain is home to one of B.C.'s longest running motorized races.

And Vernon historian and videographer Francois Arseneault has race footage of the popular event from 53 years ago.

At 60 minutes long, Arseneault said “this was an ambitious film to restore.”

Arseneault takes old colour and black film footage and gives it new life in a 4K digital format.

The Leavitt Machinery Knox Mountain Hill Climb has been an annual event in Kelowna for decades.

“Originally named the Okanagan Hill Climb, it was first held in 1956 in Penticton on Crescent Hill Road, it moved to a 1.1 mile course on the Old Okanagan Highway in Westbank from 1957-59. In 1962 the event was held on Camp Road in Winfield and finally made its way to Knox Mountain in 1966 where it has been ever since,” Arseneault said, adding the 2.2 mile (3.5 km) paved road to the summit is narrow with off-camber corners, steep grades, and climbs approximately 800 feet (245 meters) in elevation for an average grade of 6.7%.

“This hour-long film is a delight to watch, now historical, it’s also a slice of culture and fashion. Amusingly, the hosts fudged a wee bit on the descriptions of the event, with rain on the first day and sunny conditions on the second day, they took liberties describing the unusual weather as each car’s coverage from the two days were edited into one pass.”

Arseneault pointed out the audio clearly does not match on several corners as the editor appears to have taken even more liberties with sound, as a rule.

Arseneault, who is also well versed on the world or race cars, said the footage features Porsches, Datsuns, Fords, a real Shelby Cobra, a rare Chevron B8, MGs, Lotus and an AMC Gremlin.

There are interviews including overall fastest time, Jerry Olsen aboard the McLaren M8 with a 1:59:815 and Gordie Monroe 2nd with a 1:59.915 in his Brabham BT 21. Both these drivers also raced at Westwood in these cars.

This year’s Knox Mountain Hill Climb is being held May 17 and 18.

Arseneault is always looking for more information on the vintage footage he digs up, and he encourages people to add their input in the comments section on his Youtube page.

Arseneault has an extensive collection of vintage footage, and he is looking for more.

Anyone who may have old 16 mm or 8 mm film footage of the Vernon and Okanagan area is invited to email Arseneault at [email protected].

- with files from Francois Arseneault