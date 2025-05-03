Kelowna mayor sees mental health demand rising, offers solutions

Photo: Contributed “It's disheartening that it took this tragedy to highlight the gaps that we are already aware of in the mental health system,” Kelowna mayor Tom Dyas said Friday.

The man suspected of barrelling his car through a crowd gathered for Vancouver’s Lapu Lapu festival and killing 11 people has prompted a widespread outpouring of grief and reinvigorated a call for change in B.C.’s health care system.

It was confirmed Wednesday the suspect was under the care of a mental health team but on extended leave at the time of the incident, prompting a provincial review and modernization of the system.

“It’s a commitment to ensure an act that was introduced and passed in the '90s is meeting the moment for today’s patients, for people that need this kind of care,” Premier David Eby said during an announcement about the initiative.

That review is something Kelowna’s mayor is welcoming.

“It's disheartening that it took this tragedy to highlight the gaps that we are already aware of in the mental health system,” Kelowna mayor Tom Dyas said Friday.

“’Is a heartbreaking situation that took place, and it has brought to light that there are people out there who should truly not be directing their own care, and who impose a risk on the personal safety and the safety of others within our communities.”

Dyas is no stranger to the intertwining issues that arise when mental health needs outpace and overshadow resources.

Whether it’s about addiction, overdose deaths or a variety of crimes, residents’ concerns constantly make their way to his desk, though few technically fall under the purview of municipal government. Cities only have the tools to manage some of the fallout, not deal with the root causes.

It's why he and mayors of other B.C. towns cities started working together last September to address some of their shared issues, creating a more unified call to other levels of government.

“We need to look at advancing the mental health care systems for these individuals,” Dyas said.

There are three supports that he, and other Okanagan municipal politicians, are focused on making happen sooner than later.

The first is the complex care facility in Kelowna on Pacific Avenue.

“The province in April of 2024, announced that we would build that complex care facility, which would provide 20 additional complex care spaces and 20 supportive housing units,” Dyas said.

“However, still to this date, we have not received a development permit or an application to look at moving that project forward.”

The delay in the process is what Dyas described as concerning. Concern, however, is not a deterrent for trying to get other resources in place also.

“Collectively, all of the mayors throughout the Okanagan have gotten together, and we all recognize that our communities require two type of facilities.

“One is a regional Red Fish Healing Center, which will be developed in the Okanagan,” Dyas said.

The Red Fish Healing Centre for Mental Health and Addiction that already exists in the Lower Mainland is for clients with complex and concurrent mental health and substance use disorders.

Dyas said he’s consulted with municipal officials across the region to see what kind of land they have available for a similar facility and they have come up with a list of options that have been sent to the province and hopefully speed up the process.

Thirdly, Dyas said the region needs a “dignified, secure care facility” for people who may need to be in custody.

“We have a correctional facility that is available in the southern part of the Okanagan. We have had discussions with Mayor Martin Johansen in Oliver, and they are on side with respect to using this facility.”

Dyas said that the Okanagan Correctional Centre, which was built in 2016 at about $200 million has about 25 per cent occupancy.

“It allows for the ability to provide that dignified, secure care within correctional facilities that they're looking at implementing in other parts of the province,” he said.

“This is something which can help our communities immediately and also help these individuals who are reaching out in different ways for the type of treatments that they desperately need.”

Dyas has written the province to tell them about this potential resource, the support its gained in the wider community and the growing need.

“We’re understanding there's huge demands with regards to what's happening throughout the province and here is an opportunity,” he said.

The operational costs of such a venture may not be covered off, but the infrastructure costs, he said, would be greatly reduced by repurposing a portion of a pre-existing facility.

Kelowna-Mission MLA Gavin Dew backed that call this week also, asking for the province to fast track an involuntary care facility for the Okanagan.

While mental health supports are one avenue of support that the Dyas is looking for, there’s also room for changes to federal legislation around crime.

Dyas pointed out that within Kelowna in 2023, there were 20 people who had had over 3,500 negative police interactions.

“That comes out to about 175 each,” he said.

On Friday Dyas was meeting with MP-elect Stephen Fuhr to discuss his wishlist and on that was changes that would deal with repeat property offenders.

“One of the items that goes hand in hand with this conversation is around repeat property offenders. Bill C 48 was put in place by the federal government, and it dealt with repeat violent offenders, but it did not deal with repeat property offenders with respect to bail reform,” Dyas said.

Bail reform in regard to repeat property offenders, is something that would make a difference in the cases of the 20 people who have caused the thousands of issues in Kelowna. It would also help ensure that people in the community feel safer.

On Wednesday, Eby also announced a provincial day of mourning on Friday for British Columbians to reflect on the loss of life and stand together with the Filipino community around the world.