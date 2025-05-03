Overpass spanning Highway 97 at Bertram Street could be complete by the end of the month

Photo: Wayne Moore Bertram Street pedestrian overpass

It appears the much delayed opening of the Bertram Street pedestrian overpass is finally in sight.

Completion of the overpass, expected late last year, has been plagued by delays.

Back in December, the city said challenges with the project affected the completion timeline.

“The city is working through logistics with independent parties including utility relocation and access to the bridge terminus and connection points,” the city said at the time, pushing the opening to early this year.

Then, near the end of February, it was learned the company sub-contacted to do work on the metal safety railings was not certified to do the work.

That work had to be redone, again pushing back the opening date.

Work is currently underway on assembly of safety guards, security cameras and lighting installation and commissioning.

Coating and final flatwork (concrete) is also taking place.

The $12.1 million overpass connecting Central Green with downtown was a condition of provincial approval of the Central Green project.

City officials are shooting for completion by the end of May.