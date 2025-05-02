Lake Country moves closer to acquiring five properties from the City of Kelowna

Photo: Contributed Drawings of 640-unit Lake Country development.

The District of Lake Country is a step closer to completing a land transfer with neighbouring Kelowna.

The latest hurdle will be passed next week when Lake Country council is presented with results of a recently completed Alternative Approval Process.

Voters in the municipality were given the opportunity to voice their objection to the transfer of five properties on Bottom Wood Lake Road from Kelowna to Lake Country through the AAP.

Only one electoral response form objecting to the transfer was received by the municipality, far below the 1,412 required to quash the land transfer.

The land transfer is being undertaken to make way for a 640-unit rental development. The development straddles the border between the two communities.

Redefinition of the boundary is conditional on the City of Kelowna requesting a waiver of their elector assent requirement from the Ministry of Housing and Municipal Affairs.

Once the request has been submitted and approved, the ministry can submit a recommendation to extend the boundary of a municipality to cabinet.

Kelowna city council has already voted to transfer their property to Lake Country.

Lake Country council has also given second and third readings to OCP and zoning amendments, paving the way for the project to go ahead once the final boundary extension is approved.