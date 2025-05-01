Kelowna pastor publicly denies sexual abuse lawsuits

Photo: Facebook - Art Lucier Art Lucier

A Kelowna pastor is “categorically” and publicly denying allegations in a pair of civil lawsuits alleging sexual abuse decades ago.

The lawsuits filed this week by a lawyer specializing in civil sexual assault litigation on behalf of two women make allegations of sexual assault and coverups against Art Lucier and Harvest Ministries International, dated between 2001 and 2015, during a time when Lucier was based in Kitimat.

“We wish to make it very clear that we categorically deny these slanderous accusations. These allegations are completely and totally false,” said a statement posted to the Kelowna Harvest Church’s Facebook page, signed by Lucier and the church’s board.

“We are in the process of conferring with legal counsel on this matter. We look forward to the opportunity to present the truth in court, expose the lies, and shed light on the deception that has been associated with these false allegations.”

Lucier recently stepped back from the pulpit in the wake of non-criminal allegations of misconduct made in a series of podcasts called Heaven Bent, which sparked a petition against him.

The slow drip of allegations have also created a rift within some of the church membership. Former Harvest Church member and prominent Christian broadcaster Laura Lynn Tyler Thompson has since distanced herself from Lucier and on Tuesday declared Lucier is “not fit for ministry.”

Lucier and Harvest Church, however, appear to be drawing a line in the sand in relation to the allegations contained in the lawsuit.

“Let this serve as notice to anyone who posts, shares, or writes defamatory statements about this matter: We will no longer tolerate any form of slander, and those who engage in such conduct could be held accountable through legal action. We will vigorously pursue all legal remedies available, including suing for slander and libel,” the statement said.

“We would also like to remind the public of the Biblical principle that states, ‘A man's case seems right until the other side is heard,’” the statement added.

While some like Thompson are publicly condemning Lucier, the pastor had dozens of messages of support when he shared the statement to his personal Facebook page.

Lucier came to prominence in Kelowna during the pandemic for refusing to suspend in-person services despite government restrictions.