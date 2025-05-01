Kelowna clean technology business gets international exposure during visit by B.C. lieutenant governor

Cindy White

Economic development and clean technology solutions were front and centre when BC’s new lieutenant governor visited Kelowna on Thursday.

Wendy Cocchia helped cut the ribbon at the grand opening of the Vitalis Extraction Technology facility in the Kelowna Airport Business Park.

The 25,000-square-foot expansion supports the creation of more than 50 skilled jobs. It was a big day for company president James Seabrook, a 2011 graduate of UBC Okanagan.

“We build a variety of different products in many industries. One of them that we’re very excited about is decarbonization and the ability to help communities or help facilities adopt technologies that is better for the environment,” said Seabrook as he invited those in attendance to tour the inside of the plant at 3488 Velocity Avenue.

The lieutenant governor brought a large delegation of dignitaries representing dozens of countries to Kelowna Thursday and Friday to show off some of the local technology in action.

In the new Trump tariff era, opening up the central Okanagan to more international business is key.

“One of the reasons that this was started is that there was a company that came out of Germany and they helped advance this project,” said Kelowna Mayor Tom Dyas. “So, it just shows the importance of establishing those relationships throughout the country.”

Regional District of Central Okanagan board chair and Kelowna city councillor Loyal Wooldridge calls this a local success story that is creating good-paying jobs in the region.

“Part of what we need to do is continue to build on that and ensure that people who graduate from our post-secondary institutions – both UBCO and Okanagan College – can find jobs that are good-paying, that can support their families so that they can stay right here in the Central Okanagan,” said Wooldridge.

MP-elect Stephen Fuhr says he is hearing about the infrastructure needs of the region as he meets with municipal leaders before he heads to Ottawa to be sworn in as part of Prime Minister Mark Carney’s new Liberal caucus.

“Everybody needs infrastructure, especially the smaller communities. They just don’t have the resources to go it alone. They’ll need federal and provincial partners to build out,” said Fuhr.

He’ll also be championing the cause of companies like Vitalis.

“Yeah, clean energy. We can grow the economy, we can protect our environment, we can deal with climate change. We have to do all these things at the same time and this is a great example of actually doing it,” said Fuhr.

Vitalis designs and manufactures CO2-based cleantech solutions and has been in business since 2016.

The expansion highlights the company’s recent partnership with the UBCO on a groundbreaking campus decarbonization project. A 1.5 MW R744 air-source heat pump (ASHP), currently the largest of its kind in North America, is being commissioned now.



"The CO2 ASHP will be able to handle 98.8% of the current total heating load in one of our two district energy systems. This will displace gas boiler heating for base load and reduce GHG emissions by over 815 metric tons annually,” said Colin Richardson, Associate Director of the Energy Team at UBCO.

Not only does the project help the university meet its greenhouse gas reduction targets, but it also aligns with key provincial and regional objectives.

“Vitalis’ commitment to innovation, sustainability, and local job creation embodies the values that will drive B.C.’s future success,” said Lieutenant Governor Wendy Cocchia. “It is inspiring to see homegrown companies leading the way in creating a cleaner, stronger economy."