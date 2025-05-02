April warmer-than-usual across Thompson-Okanagan, trend expected to continue

Madison Reeve

April brought slightly warmer-than-average temperatures to the Thompson Okanagan, according to Environment Canada, with several cities in the region recording above-normal temperatures and lower-than-usual rainfall.

Meteorologist Bobby Sekhon says most cities were just a few degrees above the seasonal norm.

Kelowna recorded an average temperature of 10.5°C "compared to the normal of 9.3°C,” Sekhon said, noting the city experienced its fourth warmest April on record.

Kelowna also saw less precipitation than usual, recording 26 millimetres compared to the average 29.1 millimetres.

In Penticton, the average April temperature reached 9.7°C, slightly higher than the normal of 9.1°C.

“For precipitation, it was pretty dry in Penticton—only 8.8 millimetres compared to the normal of 25.6 millimetres,” Sekhon added.

Vernon also saw above-normal temperatures, with an April average of 10.3°C compared to the usual 8.7°C. Rainfall there was near average, with 19.9 millimetres recorded.

Kamloops had a more typical month, recording an average temperature of 10.7°C compared to its normal of 9.9°C. “For precipitation, not a high month of precipitation in general for Kamloops, but pretty close to normal at 14.6 millimetres,” said Sekhon.

Looking ahead, the trend appears likely to continue.

“May is looking like it’s going to be a warm and dry outlook, but we will see some cycles of weather just like we have throughout April,” Sekhon said.