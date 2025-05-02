Kelowna home to Canada's top young sommelier for second straight year

Photo: Contributed Grant Branconnier is Canada's top young sommelier.

For the second year in a row, Kelowna is home to Canada’s top young sommelier.

Grant Bronconnier took top honours in Calgary during the recent Chaîne des Rôtisseurs national competition, and he will represent the nation in Switzerland in September.

Kelowna’s Max Brayer won last year’s top young sommelier honour.

Bronconnier, who has been working at Kelowna’s Tantalus Vineyards for the last three years, claimed top spot in Calgary after showing off his knowledge of wine theory, spirits knowledge, practical service and tasting abilities.

Bronconnier has completed his Wine and Spirit Education Trust diploma in wine, and he credits some of his success to mentor Bram Bolwijn, who is the experience manager at Iconic Wines of BC. Bronconnier graduated in 2019 from Southern Alberta Institute of Technology with diplomas in business and culinary arts. He also has a Red Seal chef certification.

The Chaîne des Rôtisseurs will be held Sept. 10-14, in Geneva, Switzerland.