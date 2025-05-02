Kelowna city staff recommend against excluding U.S. suppliers from bidding on contracts

Photo: Wayne Moore/file Staff suggest keeping current purchasing policy.

The City of Kelowna is expected to keep the status quo when it comes to the procurement of goods and services.

Purchasing staff are making that recommendation despite growing demands from the public and senior levels of government to consider impacts of “buy Canadian” in the wake of trade and tariff threats from south of the border.

And while the city does have the ability to amend bylaws to exclude U.S. suppliers from bidding opportunities, staff suggest the disadvantages of such a policy would far outweigh the advantages.

While a change in policy would support Canadian business and would not violate current trade agreements, it would increase the city’s costs due to reduced competition and would limit access to specialized goods and services available from American suppliers.

A staff report reiterated comments made in council chambers over the past number of weeks that a majority of goods and services obtained by the city come from Canadian suppliers.

Since Jan. 1, 2023, 45 per cent of all purchases were from companies based in Kelowna, 17 per cent from Okanagan companies and 21 per cent from B.C. companies outside the Okanagan.

Only two per cent were from outside Canada.

The report states most purchases from non-Canadian suppliers are for specialized software and equipment that do not have suitable local or Canadian alternatives.

“Staff recommend maintenance of the existing bylaw and associated corporate policy,” staff conclude.

“As noted, the existing policies and practices at the city are resulting in good value for the local taxpayer, align with trade agreements and best practice thresholds, and results in the vast majority of procurements being awarded to Canadian firms.”