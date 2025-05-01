Royal Canadian International Circus opens in Kelowna under the big top

Rob Gibson

The circus has come to Kelowna.

The Royal Canadian International Circus has taken over a portion of the Orchard Park Shopping Centre parking lot in preparation for eight shows between May 1 and 4.

Ringmaster Joseph Bauer says this is the first stop of the Canadian leg of the tour after a stop at the Mall of America in Minneapolis. "They love the Royal Canadian Circus."

Bauer is the host of the show that features live entertainment and spectacular acts, designed to mesmerize and astound.

"I'm your host from the top of the show for two hours and 10 minutes, introducing all the amazing artists we have from all over the world, telling you about their accolades, and what they are about to see," Bauer says.



The show includes high trapeze, extreme motorcycles daredevils in the Globe of Death, the fearless Rola Bola high in the air, whacko trampoline, a Mongolian teeterboard team, acrobatics, plus aerialists, juggling and comedy.

"We don't only have thrills and chills. We also have daring artists that take their balancing routines up to the air and back down again. We have lots of comedy this year. There's something for the whole family," said Bauer.

Tickets start at $39 and can be found here.