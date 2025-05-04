Tick season returns to Thompson Okanagan: experts urge vigilance outdoors

Madison Reeve

As spring temperatures continue to warm the Thompson Okanagan region, health officials are urging residents to be on alert for ticks while enjoying outdoor activities such as hiking, biking, and walking.

Tick season has officially arrived, with wood ticks being the most commonly encountered species in the area.

Though Lyme disease is not as widespread in B.C. as in other parts of the country, experts say tick-borne illnesses are becoming more prevalent and should not be taken lightly.

“The bigger wood tick does carry disease … there is absolutely no question, it’s just that it’s not quite as bad,” said Janet Sperling, president of the Canadian Lyme Disease Foundation.

Sperling stressed the importance of doing a thorough tick check after spending time outside, especially in wooded or grassy areas.

“When you come in the house, jump in the shower, take all your clothes off… focus in your hair, around your ears. You want to look right down even in between your toes. Make sure you have looked for the tick,” she said.

Early removal of a tick significantly reduces the chances of illness.

It's also recommended to keep the tick if bitten.

“If you get bitten by a tick, make sure you save the tick. You could at that point test the tick and the nice thing about testing the tick is you can grind up the whole tick and find out all the bacteria that were in that tick, and then that is going to help guide the doctor,” she said.

Health officials recommend checking pets and children after outdoor excursions, and to consult a healthcare professional if you suspect a tick bite or notice unusual symptoms.