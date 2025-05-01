Kelowna-area MP stands by Pierre Poilievre

Photo: Dan Abas X Dan Albas is standing by his party leader.

Criticisms about the Conservative Party’s leadership are not resonating with one Kelowna-area MP.

Dan Albas, MP for Okanagan Lake West-South Kelowna, said any commentary about a “civil war” is a better fit for an Avengers movie than the Conservative Party of Canada. The "civil war" notion has been bandied about in several news stories indicating inter-party conflict, post election loss.

“I have had the opportunity to speak with a large number of Conservative colleagues over the past 48 hours,” Albas wrote on X.

“For the record, we are 100 per cent solidly behind our leader Pierre Poilievre. We ran a solid campaign and now have a larger and stronger official opposition as a result.”

Albas has not yet responded to a request for more information.

Regardless, how the issue will play out in Ottawa remains to be seen.

Poilievre will not have a seat in the next Parliament, after Liberal candidate Bruce Fanjoy won the riding of Carleton. Poilievre was first elected in the suburban Ottawa riding in 2004 and has won in the six subsequent elections over the last 21 years.

The Conservative Party's loss has raised questions about Poilievre's ability to continue with the Conservative party leadership, and the role he will play as the House of Commons reconvenes.

The duty of leading the Official Opposition in Parliament rests with a sitting MP.

Lyle Skinner, a constitutional lawyer who specializes in parliamentary law, said the role is not explicitly defined in Canadian law but it is "hard-coded" into our system of responsible government, where the government has to defend its record through questions posed by the Opposition leader.

"If you don't have a seat in the House of Commons, that constitutional function (of Opposition leader) is delinked and it breaks down," he said in an interview with The Canadian Press.

When Mark Carney became Liberal leader in March, he was named prime minister despite the fact that he did not have a seat in the House — a very different situation.

"The prime minister is actually an officer of the Crown, and so it's appointed by the governor general," Skinner said.

As a result, Conservative party is expected to meet in the coming weeks to name an interim Opposition leader in the House of Commons. For Poilievre to re-enter the House, a sitting Conservative MP will have to resign to allow Poilievre to run in a by-election.

— with files from The Canadian Press