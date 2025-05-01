Kelowna woman in search for chatty grey parrot

Photo: Bev Kenzie Bev Kenzie is looking for her 18-year-old parrot, named Thumper. He wriggled out of the towel he was in when being moved back inside from his outside aviary on Quigley Road Wednesday night and took off.

If you hear a disembodied “where’s Jolene” or an out of place wolf whistle, a Kelowna woman is hoping you don't turn away.

“My heart is so broken, but I am hoping for success. I hope someone can find him,” Kenzie said.

“He’s not a big flyer, so he won’t be flying from house to the other house. He’s probably perched somewhere and hiding.”

He may also be speaking.

Kenzie said he often can be heard saying “Where’s Jolene?” “hello,” “what are you doing,” and he does a “lot of wolf whistling.”

While she has high hopes for his safe return she knows he has a couple of impediments, including the fact he’s lacking talons.

“He doesn’t have his toes, he was like that as an infant, so if someone spots him, if they could throw a towel or a sweater on him and then contact me, that would be appreciated,” she said.

“He’s super friendly,” she said.

“I am distraught and don’t know what else to do as we have been nonstop searching and praying for safe return.”

Anyone who spots the grey bird is asked to email [email protected]