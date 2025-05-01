Little business interest in Kelowna's municipal sani-dump proposal

Photo: City of Vernon New sani-dump facility on Tronson Road in Vernon.

If the City of Kelowna wants to get into the sani-dump business it will have to go it alone.

A preliminary report on the feasibility of a city-provided RV sanitary waste disposal facility suggests there is no interest from the business community to either provide, or partner with the city on such a project.

Staff were asked to investigate the possibility of the city building and operating a sani-dump facility at the urging of Coun. Ron Cannan, who noted there is just one such facility available to the general public in the city.

The facility, as staff noted, is at the Shell gas station at Highway 33 and Gerstmar. It’s free with a gas fill up or $3 without.

There are public facilities at Fintry and Bear Creek provincial parks as well as Vernon and Summerland that charge between $4 and $15. Private sani-dumps are located at Shell and Chevron gas stations on Dobbin Road in West Kelowna.

Staff also indicated there are eight licensed agri-tourism RV campgrounds, seven of which advertise having on-site sanitary services.

“Staff have been unable to assess the customer demand or need for another sani-dump within the city,” the staff report says.

“Given the small number of stand alone RV sites within the city, and the fact that almost all camp sites are fully serviced, staff conclude that the demand for sani-dump facilities within the city is mainly driven by local residents wanting to empty their RVs.”

The report goes on to say it could cost the city between $100,000 and $250,000 to develop a site, assuming it’s flat and readily accessible.

Operating costs are estimated at $15,000 a year.

“Staff are confident that if fees are collected, revenues may recover operating costs.

“Revenues are unlikely to recover the capital cost of construction.”

Council will decide Monday whether to advance the discussion further.