Kelowna musicians host concert, auction for Central Okanagan Food Bank

Photo: Facebook A concert in support of the Central Okanagan Food Bank is scheduled for Friday, May 2, at the OK Corral.



A group of local musicians is doing its part to tackle food insecurity.

Artists including punk rockets Lush Rusty, heavy metal band Oldguard, singer Anna Rose, electronic musician Kristal Jem and lyricist King Kelson will perform Friday night at the O.K. Corral (1978 Kirschner Rd) as part of The Arts for the Food Bank.

Opus Art Supplies is helping out by hosting a silent auction showcasing local artists such as Dylan Baker, Katie Poetsch and Maldor the Visual. Proceeds from the auction will support the Central Okanagan Food Bank.

“We are welcoming everyone to come out to the O.K. Corral, who generously donated their time and space for an amazing night of art and music to support those in need. We all look forward to seeing the joy the arts can bring to our shared community,” said organizers.

The Arts for the Food Bank begins at 8 p.m. and wraps up at 11:30 p.m. Tickets are available through Eventbrite or in person at the O.K. Corral, Opus Art Supplies, DunnEnzies Pizza downtown and the Havana Room.