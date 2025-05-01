Kelowna's Arts on the Avenue looking for artists, creators

Photo: Castanet An art class during Arts on the Avenue in 2016.

Arts on the Avenue returns to downtown Kelowna this summer and organizers are now accepting applications from visual artists, artisans and makers who want to be part of the vibrant event.

Two evenings of art, community and celebration are scheduled for July 15 and July 31 along Bernard Avenue and at Kerry Park.

It’s been a decade since the free, curated event was first launched by Festivals Kelowna. Not only is it an opportunity for local creators to showcase what they do, but it’s also a chance to connect with other artists and artisans in the community.

The application deadline for Arts on the Avenue vendors is May 26. Interested artists can apply online here.