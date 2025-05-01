Abused puppy seized from Kelowna home, healing slowly

Photo: BCSPCA A six-month-old cocker spaniel puppy was seized in Kelowna after reports of alleged physical abuse.

A six-month-old cocker spaniel puppy was seized from a Kelowna home after allegations of physical abuse.

“The investigating officer was informed the puppy was being kept in a crate in a closet,” Eileen Drever, from the BC SPCA said in a media release.

"This puppy endured both physical and psychological abuse. She was only taken outside twice a day to relieve herself, spending approximately 10 hours a day confined to a crate in a dark closet."

The puppy was brought to a veterinarian who diagnosed her with soft tissue damage. She also tested positive for Giardia infection, an intestinal infection marked by stomach cramps, bloating and nausea.

“The puppy was very fearful when she first arrived at the animal centre,” Shannon Paille, manager BC SPCA Kelowna said.

“She would sit at the front of the kennel, but when anyone approached her, she would cower and wiggle around. She wouldn’t let anyone pet her and would lower herself to the ground and back away when anyone tried.”

With time, the puppy stopped backing away when someone opened the kennel door, but she displayed submissive behaviour and peed when approached

She was eventually placed with a family who is giving her the love she needs.

The pup's adoption will become official once she has fully healed from the soft tissue damage in her leg and has undergone her spay surgery, completing her recovery under the care of the BC SPCA.

The BC SPCA will be recommending charges. To help, visit spca.bc.ca/donations-animal-emergency/.