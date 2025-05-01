Kelowna Sea, Air, Army and Navy League Cadets celebrate the Battle of the Atlantic

Photo: Contributed The Battle of the Atlantic was the longest continuous battle during the Second World War, lasting a total of 2,075 days.

Kelowna Sea, Air, Army and Navy League Cadets are pulling out all the stops to celebrate the Battle of the Atlantic — the longest continuous battle during the Second World War, lasting a total of 2,075 days.

The event will be held at Kelowna City Park Cenotaph, Thursday, May 1 at 7 p.m. and will feature a marching band, full flag party and cenotaph guard.

The public is invited to attend the free event.

"We would like to invite everyone to join us as we honour the courage and sacrifice of those who served in the Battle of the Atlantic, a key moment in Canadian Armed Forces history, recognizing the contributions of the Royal Canadian Navy and Royal Canadian Air Force," read a news release from Cadets Canada.

During the ceremony, Kelowna area cadet units will execute a naval sunset ceremony which will include a

showcase of the finest cadets from local units, naval traditions and commentary, as well as displays by the Flag Party and Tri-Elemental band.

During the Battle of the Atlantic the Royal Canadian Navy destroyed and shared in the destruction of 33 German U-Boats and 42 enemy surface craft.