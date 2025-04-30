Kelowna breaks ground on new Parkinson Recreation Centre

Rob Gibson

The redevelopment of Parkinson Recreation Centre has reached another milestone.

There was a huge turnout for a groundbreaking event Wednesday, marking the official beginning of construction on the $242-million project.

"This park is for the whole community," said mayor Tom Dyas, touting the economic benefits of the project that is expected to draw people from across the region.

The city says the facility will be built to reflect the character and natural beauty of the region, along with aspects of the syilx/Okanagan living history.

The new facility will have five-times more athletic space, two-and-a-half times more aquatic space, and three-times as many programs than the existing complex. The 19.4-hectare surrounding park, the equivalent of 20 football fields, will include six sports fields and 24 pickleball courts.

"Some of the sustainability practices that we're going for here, the integrated project delivery mechanism that we're using, these are leading edge. And so when we wrap this up, Kelowna will really, truly be on the global stage," said Gord Johnston, CEO of the Stantec engineering consulting firm.

Kelowna city manager Doug Gilchrist says it is the largest capital project in Kelowna's history.

"I'm super excited about not only this project, but a series of major initiatives that we have going on over the next five years," he said. "There will be more infrastructure built in the next five years than probably the last 20 from a municipal perspective, we're just at that place in our evolution where we've got to accommodate growth."

Gilchrist said big groundbreakings are going to become more common in Kelowna.

The project is funded through a municipal loan and grants.