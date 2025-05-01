Kelowna's new Canadian Tire expected to open in October

Photo: Rob Gibson Kelowna's new Canadian Tire expected to open in the fall.

Kelowna’s newest big box retailer expects to open its doors to the public later this year.

Officials with Canadian Tire say the new store on the former Costco site at the corner of highways 33 and 97 is scheduled to open in early October.

Construction on the $25 million store began in July of last year after the former Costco building was torn down.

The new store will be more than double the size of the current location and will include about 108,000 square feet in retail space and another 14,000 square feet in the service centre.

It’s unclear what will become of the current store on Leckie Road.