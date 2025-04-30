Okanagan voters bolster participation rate

Photo: The Canadian Press Mirroring the national trend, Okanagan residents turned up at the polls Monday in numbers that haven’t been seen since 2015, Elections Canada says.

Preliminary figures indicate that on average, 70 per cent of eligible Okanagan voters took part in the electoral process for the 2025 federal election, actually surpassing the national voter participation rate.

With riding boundaries shifting, the comparisons highlighting rising voter participation may be slightly askew, but together, paint an overall picture nevertheless.

In the Similkameen - South Okanagan - West Kootenay 71.68 per cent of voters, 68,221 people, cast a ballot in the election that saw Conservative Helena Konanz elected. In 2021, in the riding that was then South Okanagan-West Kootenay, the voter turnout was 65.1 per cent and NDP MP Richard Cannings was sent to Ottawa.

In the Central Okanagan, 70.6 per cent of voters showed up in Kelowna to election Liberal candidate Stephen Fuhr. In the riding that was Okanagan Lake Country for 2021, Conservative Tracy Gray was elected with voter participation at a mere 63.3 per cent.

In Okanagan Lake West - South Kelowna Conservative Dan Albas was sent back to Ottawa, and 73 per cent of voters cast a ballot. Previously, in Central Okanagan - Similkameen - Nicola, in the 2021 election, only 64.5 per cent of the eligible voters took part in the electoral process, electing Albas for what was his fourth term.

In the north, Vernon - Lake Country - Monashee saw 72.8 per cent of electors headed to the polls Monday, electing conservative Scott Anderson. In the 2021 election, the riding that was North Okanagan Shuswap, saw only 64.8 per cent of voters showed up to the polls, electing Conservative Mel Arnold.

Nationwide, 19,597,674 people cast their vote in Monday’s election, which is roughly 68.7 per cent of registered electors.

Elections Canada does not gather demographics data so it's not clear which groups turned out to vote, but it says postelection surveys can show which groups faced barriers to voting and what can be done to address them in future elections.

The Liberal party ended the election with 43.7 per cent of the total vote and 169 seats, while the Conservative party secured 41.3 per cent of the vote and 144 seats.

The Bloc Québécois and the NDP both took 6.3 per cent of the vote, and will hold 22 and seven seats, respectively.