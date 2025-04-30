Kelowna RCMP boosts community safety team in Rutland

Photo: RCMP Cpl. Michael Gauthier (far left) with bylaw officers and URBA members outside the Rutland Community Policing Office.

The Kelowna RCMP is boosting its focus on crime prevention in Rutland.

Residents and businesses in the neighbourhood will also be seeing more of a familiar face from the local detachment.

Cpl. Michael Gauthier, currently the media relations officer with Kelowna RCMP, is taking over as the full-time supervisor of the Community Safety Unit. He will be working out of the Rutland Community Policing Office.

“It was important that we select someone who is not only familiar with the expectations and day-to-day operations of the Community Safety Unit, but also someone who is already trusted and well known among our partnering agencies, and who can work collaboratively to address sensitive and complex community issues,” said Inspector Chris Goebel, acting officer in charge of the Kelowna RCMP Detachment.

“Mike will be a valuable resource for this unit and new initiative, and we are looking forward to the positive impact and valued contributions he will make in the community.”

Cpl. Gauthier is a 16-year veteran of the RCMP. He has spent nearly four years with the Community Safety Unit in several capacities, including as the liaison for Kelowna’s Integrated Court, and the team lead on several crime reduction initiatives.

“Community safety is council’s top priority, and we are pleased by the RCMP’s continued investment into the community, which builds on the resources we’ve invested in Rutland, including the URBA on-call team, to help ensure our city is safe and feels safe for residents, business owners, and visitors,” said Mayor Tom Dyas.

“I’m pleased to welcome Cpl. Gauthier to this new leadership role—his experience and strong connection to Kelowna will be a valuable addition to our proactive efforts to reduce crime in the community.”

Cpl. Gauthier moves into his new role starting next Monday.