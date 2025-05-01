Kelowna man pleads guilty to antisemitic hate crime

Photo: File photo A Kelowna man has pleaded guilty to a hate crime.

A Kelowna man has pleaded guilty to wilfully promoting hatred against Jewish people and uttering threats against police.

Gregory Joseph Bayliss, 41, pleaded guilty earlier this week, three months after he was charged with a handful of hate crimes against Jewish people.

While he has now pleaded guilty to the wilful promotion of hatred and uttering threats, he has not pleaded guilty to charges of public incitement of hatred and advocating genocide – charges that he was also charged with. The Crown is expected to stay these charges as part of Bayliss' plea deal.

While Bayliss was arrested in Kenora, Ont. in January when he was officially charged, the allegations stemmed from an incident in Kelowna on June 11, 2024, according to court documents.

The circumstances around the allegations are not known, but the details are expected to come out during Bayliss' sentencing.

It appears he was arrested and released on conditions when the incident occurred, as a separate indictment alleges Bayliss failed to comply with his conditions on July 29, 2024.

Bayliss is scheduled to next appear in Kelowna court on July 14 to confirm the completion of a psychological report. His sentencing will take place some time after that.

Hate-related charges are rarely laid in B.C. According to the most recent data from Statistics Canada, just five charges of public incitement of hatred were laid in the province between 2018 and 2023, despite more than 100 reported incidents over that period.