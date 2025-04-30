Rutland student off to national skills competition

Photo: Justin Schneider Ryder Starling (left) and MBSS/OC Dual Credit student Merrick Oler with their provincial competition projects.

A Rutland Secondary School student took home top honours for his woodworking at the provincial skills championships.

RSS Grade 10 student Ryder Starling is now off to the nationals after winning gold at the Skills Canada BC finals.

At the provincial competition, Starling was given six hours to build a side table to exact specifications.

"I have always been interested in building things. From LEGO to forts when I was younger, I just like to see a finished product," said Starling. "I think I won because I took the time to make sure my cuts were precise, and my drawer sat flush and slid nicely."

On top of his gold medal, Starling also took home professional-grade power tools as prizes.

"It's truly exceptional for a Grade 10 student to outright win a provincial trades competition," said Scott Sieben, district principal for careers and transitions.

"Ryder is an outstanding example of the many talented students pursuing the skilled trades career opportunities we work to provide."

Starling is now preparing to compete at the national skills competition at the end of May. For the national competition, he will have two days to build a different side table over 12 hours.

Mount Boucherie Secondary School Grade 12 student Merrick Oler took third-place for joinery at the provincial competition and Corey Fitchet from Okanagan Mission Secondary took fourth-place for construction.