Some Kelowna lane closures Sunday due to Cherry Blossom Triathlon

Photo: File photo The Cherry Blossom Triathlon is retuning to Kelowna Sunday.

Drivers may find some delays around the H2O Centre this coming weekend during the annual Cherry Blossom Triathlon.

For the 11th year, the triathlon will kicking off Sunday at 7:30 a.m. around the Gordon Drive area.

The swimming portion takes place at the H2O Centre, while the biking and running will occur on nearby city streets.

As a result, from 5 a.m. to noon, single lane closures will be in effect at:

Right lane for northbound traffic on Gordon Drive from Old Meadows Road to Casorso Road

Eastbound traffic on Casorso Road from Gordon Drive to Swamp Road

Right turn lane on Dehart Road to Gordon Drive

Northbound traffic on Gordon Drive from Dehart Road to Tozer Avenue – detour to Lakeshore Drive

There will be no left turns off Lequime Road onto Gordon Drive with a detour available to Cook Road or Lexington Drive.

The City of Kelowna says drivers can expect minor delays from 7:15 a.m. until 11 a.m. at the intersections of Lexington Drive and Gordon Drive, Lequime Road and Gordon Drive, Old Meadows Road and Gordon Drive, and Bartholomew Court and Dehart Road as triathlon participants cross.

Traffic control personnel will on site to direct traffic.

A portion of the H2O Centre parking lot will be closed to accommodate the transition area and finish line.

Additionally, bus stops will be closed on the east side of Gordon Drive from Dehart Road to Casorso Road between 7:30 a.m. and 11 a.m.