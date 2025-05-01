Former Big White president receives posthumous honours

Photo: Big White Ski Resort Peter Schumann.

Former Big White president Peter Schumann has been posthumously awarded the Jimmie Spencer Lifetime Achievement Award by the Canada West Ski Areas Association.

The award, one of the industry’s highest honours, celebrates individuals who have shaped the future of skiing in Western Canada.

Schumann, who passed away in August 2022, left a mark on the ski world through a career that began at Mount Hotham in Australia and culminated in leadership at Big White Ski Resort.

“What an amazing honour to see this Jimmie Spencer Lifetime Achievement Award bestowed upon Peter Schumann,” said Peter Plimmer, CEO and president of Big White Ski Resort.

“Peter dedicated his entire life to the ski industry — from the early days at Mt Hotham in Australia, to joining Big White in the 1990s after his father, Des Schumann, purchased the resort. After moving with his family to Canada in 1996, Peter led many of the major developments and upgrades that have driven Big White’s growth and success. And he did it while being a champion and friend to the people who worked for him.”

Schumann’s journey in resort management began in the 1970s at Mount Hotham, where he worked alongside his father to transform the Australian resort into a thriving destination. In 1985, the family expanded their vision internationally with the purchase of Big White Ski Resort for $4.5 million.

After relocating permanently to British Columbia in 1996, Schumann led Big White through decades of development.

His accomplishments include the construction of the Village Centre Mall and Kids' Centre, installation of the Gem Lake lift, major lift system upgrades, and extensive real estate expansion valued at over $100 million.

Schumann retired as company director in 2013, passing the torch to his nephew Peter Plimmer, who now leads the resort as CEO and president.

Madison Reeve