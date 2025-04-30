Hundreds attend candlelight vigil in Kelowna for victims of Vancouver attack

Photo: Cindy White People at a vigil in Kelowna place flowers and candles in honour of the victims of the Lapu-Lapu Day attack in Vancouver.

Hundreds of people gathered at Ben Lee Park in Kelowna on Tuesday evening as a show of support and solidarity with the Filipino community.

They were there to honour the victims of last Saturday’s horrific incident at a Lapu-Lapu Day festival in Vancouver. Eleven people were killed and about 30 were injured.

Sgt. Steve Addison, a VPD media relations officer, said at a Tuesday afternoon news conference that seven people remain in hospital in critical condition, and three in serious condition. A 22-month-old baby boy is among the injured in serious condition.

Eight counts of second-degree murder have been laid against Kai-Ji Adam Lo, 30, and police said more charges were possible.

At Tuesday evening’s vigil in Kelowna, people prayed and sang a traditional song about remembrance as they placed candles and flowers in solidarity with those impacted by Saturday’s attack.

The president of the Okanagan Filipino Canadian Society said the local Filipino community has been shaken to its core.

“As immigrants, we have built our lives and our community here in Canada, and we are deeply thankful for the support and solidarity we have received from the wider community in the wake of this tragedy,” said Bella Mockford “We hope that by coming together, we can honour the lives of our fellow community and family members who have been affected.”

Among those in attendance were members of Kelowna city council, the RCMP, bylaw services and Kelowna MP-elect Stephen Fuhr.