Kelowna seeks input on pair of road extensions

The City of Kelowna is seeking public feedback on a pair of road extensions, one of which has already proven to be controversial.

The municipality is planning on extending both Burtch and Hollywood roads, projects billed by the city as “crucial” to Kelowna’s longterm transportation plans.

“Both projects accommodate increased traffic volumes while prioritizing public safety and balancing technical requirements with various community interests,” said Chad Williams, senior transportation engineer, in a news release.

“These extensions will help support growth, improve connectivity and enhance the overall transportation network in the region.”

There has been organized opposition to the Burtch Road extension due to its proximity to Munson Pond, a popular spot for bird watchers. The extension will provide a new 1.6 km section of arterial road between Denver Road and K.L.O. Road.

“The city is dedicated to preserving the natural environment while addressing the priority infrastructure needs of our community,” the city said in a statement, explaining environmental assessments are being completed as part of the project.

The city is running an online survey on the project and is holding a drop-in information session on May 6.

The Hollywood Road extension will provide a new 2.1 km section of arterial road between John Hindle Drive to Sexsmith Road.

Sanitary sewer infrastructure upgrades for Burtch Road are expected to begin in summer 2025, with construction for both road projects anticipated to start in fall of 2025.