Police swarm Kelowna neighbourhood for unfounded weapons call

Photo: Contributed Stephen Village has become a polarizing development.

Multiple Kelowna RCMP officers were dispatched to the area of Agassiz Road Tuesday afternoon following reports of a person allegedly carrying a firearm near a supportive housing complex.

The call came in shortly after 2 p.m., with officers responding to the area around Vasile and Agassiz Roads, near Stephen Village, a housing facility operated by BC Housing.

"As a result, several police officers responded and located the person in question, however the claims were deemed unfounded and no weapon was located," said RCMP communications advisor Ryan Watters in a statement to Castanet.

No arrests were made, and there is no threat to public safety.