Kiwanis Club launches CCMA raffle to support local youth

Photo: Contributed Kiwanis Club giving away CCMA tickets to support local youth

The Kiwanis Club of the Central Okanagan is giving country music fans a chance to win a night at the 2025 Canadian Country Music Awards — all while supporting local youth programs.

The club has launched a raffle fundraiser featuring a prize package that includes two floor tickets to the sold-out CCMA Awards on Saturday, September 13, 2025, at Prospera Place in Kelowna.

The winner will also receive a one-night stay at the Hyatt Place Kelowna Hotel, a $100 dining voucher to Erica Jane restaurant (located across from the venue), and a $100 floral arrangement courtesy of Village Flowers, waiting in their hotel room.

Raffle tickets will be available until August 31 — or until sold out.

Only 2,000 tickets are available at $10 each, and all proceeds will support programs that benefit the health and well-being of children and youth in the Central Okanagan.

The winning ticket will be drawn on Sept. 3 at 6 p.m. at IHOP in Spall Plaza (1950 Harvey Ave, Kelowna).

Tickets can be purchased online at www.rafflebox.ca/raffle/kiwanis-okanagan.