Glenmore resident has plant stolen off porch, suspect on camera

Madison Reeve

A Glenmore resident is speaking out after her snake plant was stolen from her front porch in the early hours of Easter Sunday.

Mahta Sadi says the theft happened just before 1 a.m. and was captured on her home security camera.

In the video, the suspect appears to be an elderly woman.

Sadi posted the video on the Glenmore Community Facebook group on Monday.

“It looked like she was checking things out to see what else she might come back for. Hope she's taking good care of my plant," she said.

Sadi says the stolen plant was one of her indoor favourites, which she had only placed outside for the weekend.

“I won’t be leaving anything valuable out there anymore — you just never know,” she added.