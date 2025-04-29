Central Okanagan Salvation Army gets $3,000 boost

Photo: Salvation Army Philanthropist Gary Bennett presents a donation of $3,000 worth of Loblaw gift cards to the Salvation Army's Captains Rob and Jennifer Henson, Lenetta Parry, and the Kelowna’s Real Canadian Superstore Front End Manager Shelley Bruce.

The Salvation Army Okanagan Central is getting a boost from the Gary Bennett Family Fund at the Central Okanagan Foundation as it works to combat food and housing insecurity.

The fund and its supporters donated $3,000 in Loblaw gift cards to the local Salvation Army.

The gift cards will help support a new approach to casework. To break cycles of poverty, the Salvation Army offers relief grants to help address the underlying factors of food and housing insecurity, including providing assistance with grocery and gas gift cards.

"It is not enough to offer transactional programs and services," said Captain Jennifer Henson, with the Salvation Army Okanagan Central. She said the gift cards will be a, “Blessing for local families in need.”

According to Gary Bennett, “One of our values is to make our community a better place to live. We know the Salvation Army is a good steward of our donations, and their programs and services are something we are proud to be a part of."

Those interested in corporate philanthropy and looking for ways to get involved can email [email protected]. To learn more about the Salvation Army or donate online click here.

The mission of the Gary Bennett Family Fund is to assist youth facing challenges so that they mature into committed, knowledgeable and contributing Canadian citizens and to improve the quality of life for needy seniors.