New B.C. Lieutenant Governor to lead international delegation to Kelowna

Photo: Lt-Gov of B.C. B.C. Lieutenant Governor Wendy Cocchia.

The eyes of the world will be on, and in, Kelowna later this week.

Newly installed B.C. Lieutenant Governor Wendy Cocchia will lead a large delegation of dignitaries—representatives stationed in B.C. of more than 30 counties—to Kelowna on Thursday and Friday for a largely private tour of several companies to look at local technology in action.

While here, the delegation will also meet with local dignitaries, including Kelowna’s mayor, the chief of the Westbank First Nation and the new president of the Kelowna Chamber of Commerce.

The one public event will be an official opening and ribbon-cutting at the Vitalis facility in Kelowna, to celebrate what the company says is an expansion of B.C.-built clean technology celebrating innovation and growth in the Okanagan’s clean tech manufacturing sector.

Vitalis makes heat pumps, chiller and refrigeration systems for commercial, industrial and district energy applications and provides CO2 recovery solutions.

The Kelowna visit by the 50-person delegation will mark Cocchia’s first official visit outside the Victoria area since was installed as B.C.'s 35th Lieutenant Governor Jan. 30.

According to the B.C. Lieutenant Governor's website, as part of her role as Lieutenant Governor, Cocchia travels extensively throughout British Columbia to celebrate, inspire and connect the people of the province and is invited to and attends hundreds of events each year.

She also hosts events at Government House in Victoria, the ceremonial home of all British Columbians.