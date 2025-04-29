Kelowna student awarded prestigious scholarship

Photo: Contributed Grade 12 student at Okanagan Mission Secondary Dominique Miller

A Grade 12 student from Okanagan Mission Secondary has become the first from her school to receive a prestigious scholarship.

Dominique Miller was awarded the Chancellor’s Scholarship from Queen’s University, which recognizes top academic achievement, leadership and community involvement.

The scholarship will support Dominique over four years as she begins an engineering degree at Queen’s this fall.

“I am incredibly honoured to receive the Chancellor’s Scholarship and excited to begin my journey at Queen’s University,” said Miller.

"This scholarship will provide me with the opportunity to further my education and contribute with the growing number of women in engineering.”

Nominated by her principal, Miller stood out for her academic excellence and leadership, including serving on student councils and captaining the school’s rugby team since Grade 10. Most high schools are allowed to nominate just one student, with 50 of the scholarships issued nationally.