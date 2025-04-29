Kelowna-area MLA says federal election result is a 'disaster for Canada'

Photo: Contributed B.C.'s trio of former Conservative MLAs says they're disappointed but ready to fight for issues they deem to be important after the Liberals led by now Prime Minister Mark Carney were returned to power in the federal election.

A Kelowna-area MLA says Mark Carney's election win is a "disaster for Canada."

Kelowna-Lake Country-Coldstream MLA Tara Armstrong and two other now-Independent provincial representatives says they are disappointed in the federal election results but say they are ready to fight important issues.

In a media release issued Tuesday, Armstrong, Vancouver Quilchena MLA Dallas Brodie and Peace River North MLA Jordan Kealy said they believe that another Liberal led government means B.C. needs will be ignored, as they were with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

"Although he masks it well at times, Carney’s political and professional loyalties are firmly tied to an anti-energy agenda that stands in direct opposition to our interests and prosperity," the trio said.

"Successive Liberal governments have neglected to address crucial issues impacting British Columbia: increasing CCP influence in B.C. politics, more than 200 Indigenous bands asserting sovereignty, and ongoing equalization disparities. We are dedicated to protecting British Columbia's rightful ownership of its land and resources for the benefit of all its residents."

They also said Carney’s "globalist" approach to governing is incongruent with a vast country that has distinct regional differences and divergent interests.

While the federal Liberals won the popular vote in B.C., the trio of MLAs suggests support for Western Separatism in the province will grow under Carney.

"It is essential that Ottawa respects British Columbia’s place in confederation," the group said. "We are committed to fighting for a stronger, more prosperous British Columbia. In the coming days and weeks, we will engage extensively with the grassroots of British Columbia to discuss the future needs of our province. We welcome your input."

How that looks remains to be seen.

They're not the only conservative elected officials to express their displeasure. Alberta Premier Danielle Smith also weighed in with similar gripes.

“A large majority of Albertans are deeply frustrated that the same government that overtly attacked our provincial economy almost unabated for the past 10 years has been returned to government,” Smith wrote on the platform formerly known as Twitter Tuesday morning.

"As Premier, I will not permit the status quo to continue. Albertans are proud Canadians that want this nation to be strong, prosperous, and united, but we will no longer tolerate having our industries threatened and our resources landlocked by Ottawa."

Liberal Leader Mark Carney will form a minority government and will need support of one of the other parties to govern.

At the time of writing, the Liberals were elected or leading in 169 seats — just short of the 172 needed to form a majority.