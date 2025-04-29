On the Street: Kelowna reacts to federal election results

Madison Reeve

Castanet hit the streets of Kelowna Tuesday morning to hear from residents after the Liberals secured a national victory in the federal election.

While Conservative candidates dominated most of B.C.’s Southern Interior, Liberal candidate Stephen Fuhr narrowly captured the Kelowna riding, defeating Tracy Gray by 235 votes.

''Im glad the Liberals won because I think Mark Carney is the man do do the job, to take Trump on," one resident said.

''Another four years? We can't find anybody to negotiate with Trump. He's not going to deal with our Liberal party so I don't see any kind of hope us," another said.

Elections Canada says more than 67 per cent of eligible voters cast a ballot in the federal election — more than 19.2 million people.

Have an opinion? Send it to [email protected].