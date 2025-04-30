Planning begins for BC Summer Games set for Kelowna in July 2026

Photo: Wayne Moore/file Former premier Bill Bennett lit the BC Games flame ahead of the 2008 BC Summer Games.

The work of planning for the 2026 BC Summer Games in Kelowna officially began this week with the naming of the board of directors tasked with organizing and overseeing the four days of competition.

The board will oversee everything from transportation, food services and logistics to accommodations, ceremonies and the games themselves.

The 14 member board will be led by president Devin Rubadeau and vice-president Gail Given.

Rubadeau, whose father Ron Rubadeau served as president for the 2008 games, has worked on delivering a number of summer games over the years while Given, a former city councillor and school board trustee, brings extensive experience sitting on numerous boards over the years.

This is the fourth time Kelowna has welcomed the BC Summer Games after previously hosting the event in 1980, 1994 and 2008.

Most recently the city hosted the 55 Plus Games in 2019.

While it’s expected about 19 sports will make up the four days of competition, the exact sports and venues won’t be unveiled until July.

The official BC Summer Games torch will be lit next April of next year, exactly 100 days from the start of the games, July 22.

More than 3,000 volunteers are expected to be needed to put on the games that will attract between 2,500 and 3,000 athletes, coaches and officials from around the province.

More than 32,000 meals will be prepared with more than 2,100 medals presented at 290 medal ceremonies.