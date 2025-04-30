Celebrating Asian Heritage Month in Kelowna

Photo: Shawn Gu for OCCA Communities Association Asian community leaders at the unveiling of an Asian Heritage Month display in Kelowna.

Asian Heritage Month kicks off this weekend in Kelowna.

The first event will be the Asian Heritage Month Opening Forum on Saturday, May 3, from 2 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. at Metro Hub, 1265 Ellis St. The forum will include a panel discussion titled “Stepping into Active Allyship: Uplifting Asian Voices in the Okanagan”.

The panel will feature Asian and non-Asian speakers from UBC Okanagan, Okanagan College, and various industries. There will also be cultural performances including music and dance and comments from local leaders.

A moment of silence will be observed at the start of the event to honour the victims of the Vancouver Filipino Festival tragedy. A candlelight vigil for those killed and injured was held at Ben Lee Park in Kelowna on Tuesday evening.

The OCCA Community Association is also hosting several other special events to recognize the contributions of the Asian community.

AHM Showcase – May 31 at Immaculate Conception Church Parish Center, 839 Sutherland Ave.

Asian History Exhibition – Kelowna Downtown Library – May 1- 31

AHM Movie Week – Kelowna Downtown Library – May 12 - 16

Multicultural Family Sundays – Kelowna Art Gallery – May 4, 11, 18 & 25, Sundays

Multicultural Drumming Rehearsals – Weekends in May and June, Ben Lee Park

Asian community groups within the OCCA include the Okanagan Filipino-Canadians Society (OFC) and BIBAK, Okanagan Korean Culture & Knowledge Society (OKCK), Kelowna Japanese Language Society (KJLS), Okanagan Sikh Temple, and the Chinese Freemasons of Kelowna.

Full details and the latest updates on OCCA Okanagan Asian Heritage Month events can be found here.