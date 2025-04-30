Mother bear and cub caught on video prowling for food in Kelowna neighbourhood

Rob Gibson

Bear activity continues to be high in the Lower Mission.

Ken Sheldon has lived on Buck Road, backing onto Bellevue Creek for 20 years now, but says this is the first time he's had bears on his property.

"Talking to the BC Conservation (officer), he says there's about four bears roaming up and down the creek," Sheldon says.

Sheldon says last week, just after the Easter long weekend, he heard a loud bang around 9:30 p.m.

"We couldn't figure out what it was. And then my wife went out to her car the next morning, there was garbage strewn all over the neighbour's yard. When I checked the video, they knocked over the garbage can."

"They dragged the garbage into the neighbour's yard and just started going to town."

When Sheldon called BC Conservation they also warned him that leaving his garbage outside again could result in a $460 fine.

"I wanted to get everybody in the area to know that there's bears around. There's kids that play on bikes on the street, one neighbour, their daughter, she's got two little dogs."

The conservation officer told Sheldon he believes the bears on the video are a mother bear and her cub.

"It was just after Easter and there was a chicken carcass in the garbage bin, I guess they must have smelled that," says Sheldon.

Earlier this month, another resident in the same area reported a bear getting into his garbage.

Bears possess an exceptionally keen sense of smell, estimated to be 2,100 times better than humans. There heightened sense of smell allows them to detect food sources, mates, and potential dangers from considerable distances, even through closed containers.

To report a wildlife-human interaction where public safety may be at risk, you're asked to call the RAPP line.