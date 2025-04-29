Kelowna candlelight vigil tonight to honour victims of Lapu-Lapu Day tragedy in Vancouver 

Photo: Michael Howell Bella Ayque placed flowers Sunday at a growing memorial at East 41st Avenue and Fraser Street for the victims killed and injured in Saturday night’s deadly attack at the Lapu-Lapu festival.

The Okanagan Filipino community and their supporters will hold a candlelight vigil in Kelowna tonight.

People will come together to honour those killed and injured when a man drove an SUV through a crowd at the Lapu-Lapu Day festival in Vancouver on Saturday.

Kai-Ji Adam Lo, 30, of Vancouver, has been arrested and charged with eight counts of second-degree murder. Police revealed that the suspect has had previous interactions with police and medical professionals related to mental health.

Police anticipate more charges will be laid in the coming days.

"This tragedy has shaken our community to its core,” said Bella Mockford, president of the Okanagan Filipino Canadian Society. “As immigrants, we have built our lives and our community here in Canada, and we are deeply thankful for the support and solidarity we have received from the wider community in the wake of this tragedy. We hope that by coming together, we can honour the lives of our fellow community and family members who have been affected.”

The executive director of the OCCA Communities Association says The Filipino community has been integral in helping weave the very fabric of the Central Okanagan.

“We will also observe a moment of silence at the start of our Asian Heritage Month Opening on Saturday, May 3, at 2:00 pm, standing together in grief, remembrance, and solidarity,” said Fei Liu.

Tonight's Candlelight vigil begins at 6:30 p.m. at Ben Lee Park, at 900 Houghton Rd.