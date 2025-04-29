Papa Roach to perform in Kelowna; concert date announced

Papa Roach is set to perform in Kelowna in November as part of its Canada-wide tour.
The Rise of the Roach tour will head to Canada for 10 shows across seven provinces, featuring a lineup with The Used and guests Sleep Theory.
“Canada! —we heard you loud and clear,” Papa Roach frontman Jacoby Shaddix said in a media release.
“This is the most stacked lineup we’ve ever brought your way, and we’re beyond stoked to hit cities we haven’t played in years—this is going to be a night you won’t want to miss."
Kicking off Nov. 25 in Vancouver, and wrapping Dec. 10 in Halifax, NS, this show marks a milestone as Papa Roach celebrates 25-plus years of rock legacy, joined by genre powerhouses
The Used and hot up and comers, Sleep Theory, it will be the band’s biggest-ever production for a once-in-a-generation tour. Additionally, $1 per ticket on the Rise of the Roach tour will benefit a Suicide Prevention organization in each show’s local province, as the band continues their work to raise awareness for 9-8-8 Canada, the Suicide Crisis Helpline.
Tickets, including a limited supply priced at a commemorative $25, will be available starting on Friday, May 2. at 10 a.m. at RiseOfTheRoach.com.
The Rise of Roach Tour began in Europe in January followed by America with 30 shows and 180,000 tickets sold to date.
November
25 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena First show since 2011
26 – Kelowna, BC – Prospera Place First show since 2000
28 – Calgary, AB – Scotiabank Saddledome
29 – Edmonton, AB – Rogers Place
December
01 – Saskatoon, SK – SaskTel Centre First show since 2016
02 – Winnipeg, MB – Canada Life Centre First show since 2018
05 – Toronto, ON – Coca-Cola Coliseum
06 – Kitchener, ON – The Aud First show ever
08 – Laval, QC – Place Bell
10 – Halifax, NS – Scotiabank Centre First show since 2016