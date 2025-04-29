Kelowna council denies cannabis application following split vote

Photo: Cannabission A cannabis application for the Upper Mission went down to defeat.

Kelowna city council was unable to come to a consensus on a cannabis retail application on South Ridge Drive in the Upper Mission after two separate votes ended in 4-4 ties.

The votes effectively closed the file.

Nonis Developments had proposed to rezone property at the corner of South Ridge Drive and Frost Road to establish a cannabis retail outlet in what was previously a convenience store.

Citing the large backlash from the neighbourhood, Coun. Gord Lovegrove suggested sending the application to a public hearing.

“The tone and the unanimous opposition including letters from doctors and retired police constables…they are concerned about the influence on their neighbourhood, the values that they hold,” said Lovegrove.

“I wanted to recognize that they said this, I’d like them to have their say, I’d like them to articulate those concerns, but I also want to give the proponent a chance to respond to those concerns.

“I think we need to hear from all sides on this.”

Coun. Luke Stack, who voted against the public hearing, said he believes the residents of the area made their feelings clear in the correspondence council received.

“I don’t personally see the value of going to a public hearing after all the feedback,” countered Stack.

“I think I would hear the same feedback once again."

With Coun. Maxine DeHart absent from the meeting, only seven councillors and Mayor Tom Dyas were left to vote.

Council was split 4-4 with Dyas, Stack, Loyal Wooldridge and Charlie Hodge voting against going to a public hearing, effectively defeating the motion.

The subsequent motion to give three readings and adopt the rezoning also went down to defeat with the same 4-4 vote.

The vote effectively closes the file meaning the applicant must wait six months to resubmit the application in its present form.

However, with one councillor absent, Dyas could bring back the item for reconsideration.